EUR/USD: Back To Pressure The Upside Following Bounce From The 1.0454 Low Yesterday EUR/USD Back to pressure the upside following bounce from the 1.0454 low yesterday. Probes above the 1.0600 level still shy of the 1.0627 resistance. Clearance here needed to see lift to retest 1.0653/70 area then the 1.0800 level. Support now at 1.0511/00 area. [PL] USD/CHF Saw spike to 1.0248 high overnight but failure to hold gains above the 1.0200 level see pressure returning to the downside and the 1.0100 level and 1.0087 low of last week back in focus. Break will trigger deeper retracement of the Nov/Dec up-leg to 1.0021 support then parity level. [PL] USD/JPY Break of the 115.00 level keep focus on the downside and see scope for retest of the 114.25 low. Below this and the 114.00 level will see followthrough to target 113.13/112.88 area. Upside see resistance now at 116.05. [PL] EUR/CHF Bounce from the 1.0705 low keep upside bias in focus and see scope to retest the 1.0762 resistance. Clearance will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 base area and clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Support at the 1.0700 then the 1.0680 low. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with decline stalled by the strong rebound towards closing last session in the appearance of long lower shadow and turning trade higher in consolidation and lift above 1.2278 resistance will expose gain to 1.2395. [W.T]

EUR/GBP Settled back in consolidation from the .8764 high to retrace rally from the .8450 low of last week. Dips see support now at .8636 then the .8572, early Dec high. The latter must hold to keep bulls in control and see renewed strength later. Failure will see return to the .8500 level and .8450 support. [PL]