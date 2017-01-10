ActionForex.com
Jan 10 07:54 GMT

EUR/USD: Back To Pressure The Upside Following Bounce From The 1.0511 Low Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 10 17 07:25 GMT

EUR/USD: Back To Pressure The Upside Following Bounce From The 1.0511 Low

EUR/USD

Back to pressure the upside following bounce from the 1.0511 low yesterday. Above the 1.0620 high will see retest of the 1.0653 and 1.0670 then the 1.0700 level. Support at the 1.0500/1.0480 area and 1.0435 now protecting the downside. [PL]

USD/CHF

Rebound from the 1.0087 low see upside checked at the 1.0200/19 resistance. While the latter caps, risk is seen for retest of the 1.0087/64 lows and where break will trigger deeper correction of the Nov/Dec up-leg. Lower will see scope to 1.0021 support then the parity level. [PL]

USD/JPY

Return to pressure the downside following rejection from the 117.53 high with break of the 116.05 support returning focus to the 115.07 low. Below the latter and 114.74 support will trigger deeper retracement of the Nov/Dec up-leg. Upside see resistance now at 117.06/22 area. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Staging recovery from the 1.0680 low and lift over 1.0738 return focus to the 1.0762 resistance. Clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 lows and clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. support now at the 1.0700 then the 1.0680 low. [PL]

GBP/USD

Sharp decline last two sessions keeping intraday trade on a suppressive tone with focus shifting lower to 1.2114 ahead of 1.2083. Only lift above the 1.2278 resistance to turn current decline around. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Sharply higher as rally to break the Dec high at .8668 see followthrough to regain the .8700 level. Beyond this see scope .8763 and .8825 resistance. Support starts at .8636 then the .8572, early Dec high. Only break of the latter will weaken and see return to the .8500 level and .8450 support. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

