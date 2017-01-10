<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Back To Pressure The Upside Following Bounce From The 1.0511 Low EUR/USD Back to pressure the upside following bounce from the 1.0511 low yesterday. Above the 1.0620 high will see retest of the 1.0653 and 1.0670 then the 1.0700 level. Support at the 1.0500/1.0480 area and 1.0435 now protecting the downside. [PL] USD/CHF Rebound from the 1.0087 low see upside checked at the 1.0200/19 resistance. While the latter caps, risk is seen for retest of the 1.0087/64 lows and where break will trigger deeper correction of the Nov/Dec up-leg. Lower will see scope to 1.0021 support then the parity level. [PL] USD/JPY Return to pressure the downside following rejection from the 117.53 high with break of the 116.05 support returning focus to the 115.07 low. Below the latter and 114.74 support will trigger deeper retracement of the Nov/Dec up-leg. Upside see resistance now at 117.06/22 area. [PL] EUR/CHF Staging recovery from the 1.0680 low and lift over 1.0738 return focus to the 1.0762 resistance. Clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 lows and clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. support now at the 1.0700 then the 1.0680 low. [PL] GBP/USD Sharp decline last two sessions keeping intraday trade on a suppressive tone with focus shifting lower to 1.2114 ahead of 1.2083. Only lift above the 1.2278 resistance to turn current decline around. [W.T] EUR/GBP Sharply higher as rally to break the Dec high at .8668 see followthrough to regain the .8700 level. Beyond this see scope .8763 and .8825 resistance. Support starts at .8636 then the .8572, early Dec high. Only break of the latter will weaken and see return to the .8500 level and .8450 support. [PL]