Jan 13 08:00 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 13 17 06:27 GMT

EUR/USD: Backed Off The 1.0685 High And Setback See A Long Upper Wick Weighing

EUR/USD

Backed off the 1.0685 high and setback see a long upper wick weighing. Below the 1.0600 level will see deeper setback to the 1.0565 support then the 1.0500 level. Higher low sought to further pressure the upside later for retest of the 1.0653/85 highs then the 1.0700 level. [PL]

USD/CHF

Failed to sustain break of the 1.0100 level and bounce from the 1.0056 low see a long lower wick supportive of bounce. However, upside seen limited with resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Lower high sought to further pressure the downside later to target 1.0021 support then parity level.

USD/JPY

No follow-through on the break below the 114.00 level yesterday and bounce from 113.76 low see the recent lows at 115.07/20 area and 116.05 now reverting to resistance. While the latter caps, risk is seen for further weakness, below 113.76 low will see further slide to the 113.13/112.88 area. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Choppy in range above the 1.0700 level which keep the 1.0680 base out of reach for now. Upside see resistance at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 low and get stronger recovery underway towards the 1.0800 level. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with corrective upmove staged to 1.2317 high last session but sell-off towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow indicates loss of upside momentum and settling trade into consolidation and bears will have to take out lower support at 1.2039 to regain.

EUR/GBP

Bounce from the .8648 to regain the .8700 level return focus to the .8764 high. Clearance will see strength to target the .8800 level. Beyond this see strong resistance coming into play at the .8857/81, previous lows. Support now at .8648 then the .8572, early Dec high. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

