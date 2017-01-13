<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Backed Off The 1.0685 High And Setback See A Long Upper Wick Weighing EUR/USD Backed off the 1.0685 high and setback see a long upper wick weighing. Below the 1.0600 level will see deeper setback to the 1.0565 support then the 1.0500 level. Higher low sought to further pressure the upside later for retest of the 1.0653/85 highs then the 1.0700 level. [PL] USD/CHF Failed to sustain break of the 1.0100 level and bounce from the 1.0056 low see a long lower wick supportive of bounce. However, upside seen limited with resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Lower high sought to further pressure the downside later to target 1.0021 support then parity level. USD/JPY No follow-through on the break below the 114.00 level yesterday and bounce from 113.76 low see the recent lows at 115.07/20 area and 116.05 now reverting to resistance. While the latter caps, risk is seen for further weakness, below 113.76 low will see further slide to the 113.13/112.88 area. [PL] EUR/CHF Choppy in range above the 1.0700 level which keep the 1.0680 base out of reach for now. Upside see resistance at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 low and get stronger recovery underway towards the 1.0800 level. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with corrective upmove staged to 1.2317 high last session but sell-off towards closing in the appearance of a long upper shadow indicates loss of upside momentum and settling trade into consolidation and bears will have to take out lower support at 1.2039 to regain. EUR/GBP Bounce from the .8648 to regain the .8700 level return focus to the .8764 high. Clearance will see strength to target the .8800 level. Beyond this see strong resistance coming into play at the .8857/81, previous lows. Support now at .8648 then the .8572, early Dec high. [PL]