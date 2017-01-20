ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Bounce From The 1.0589 Low Sustaining Higher Lows From The 1.0341 Low Print E-mail
Jan 20 17 07:00 GMT

EUR/USD

Bounce from the 1.0589 low sustaining higher lows from the 1.0341 low and see the 1.0719 high back in focus. Clearance here will see further strength to target the 1.0800 level. Only break of the 1.0589/580 support will weaken and put bulls on hold. [PL]

USD/CHF

Failed to sustain rebound above the 1.0100 level and rejection from 1.0122 see risk for setback to retest the .9996 low. Break will see resumption of the drop from 1.0335/344 highs to target the .9956/50 area and the .9900 level. Resistance now at the 1.0100/122 area. [PL]

USD/JPY

Failed to hold gains above the 115.00 level and the long upper wick from the 115.62 high now seen weighing. Upside seen well contain while the 116.05 resistance caps. Lower high sought to pressure the downside with support now at 114.40 and 113.63 ahead of the 112.57 low. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Holds a narrow range above the 1.0700 level and break needed to expose the 1.0680 lows to retest. Would take break of the latter to see return to the 1.0624 low of last year. Upside see lift over the 1.0762 resistance needed to trigger stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. [PL]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade tight in consolidation and an upside break of 1.2432 resistance will set upmove from 1.1986 low on strong footing towards 100-day MA line at 1.2537. Below 1.2254 support will put current upmove in jeopardy. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Pressure stays on the downside to extend the drop from .8854 high and see the .8600 level now at risk. Below this see strong support coming into play at .8572. Would take break of the latter to weaken and see return to the .8500 level. Resistance now at .8707 then .8763 [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

