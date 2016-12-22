<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Edged Back Above The 1.0400 Level From The 1.0352 Low EUR/USD Edged back above the 1.0400 level from the 1.0352 low though the upside still limited. Resistance is at 1.0480 then the 1.0506/20, recent lows. Would need lift over the latter to ease downside pressure and see stronger recovery. Lower will see the 2003 low coming into play at 1.0335 the the 1.0300 level. [PL] USD/CHF Consolidation below the 1.0300 level keep the 1.0321/44 highs out of reach. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and target the 1.0400 level then 1.0450/66 area. Downside see the 1.0214/00 support to watch as break will trigger deeper correction and see scope for pullback to the 1.0100/1.0084 area. [PL] USD/JPY Tracing out a small triangle pattern from the 118.66 high with the narrowing range suggesting scope for breakout. Support starts at the 116.55 low then the 116.00 level and break of the latter needed to trigger deeper pullback to 115.00/114.74 area. Above 118.66 high will shift focus to the 120.00 level. [PL] EUR/CHF Staging recovery from the 1.0680 low as mkt looks to retrace the down-leg from the 1.0900 level. Failure to hold the 1.0686/80 lows will see further decline to target the 1.0624, Jun YTD low. Upside see the 1.0726/57 area to watch and lift over this needed to clear the way for retest of the 1.0800 level. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with intraday trade stuck in tight consolidation and lift above 1.2409 hurdle needed to provide impetus for further gain to 1.2509. On the downside, break of 1.2302 support will unlease stronger selling to 1.2206. [W.T] EUR/GBP Strength above the .8400 level seeing recovery to pressure the .8450 resistance. Break here will see room for stronger recovery to the .8500 level then .8572 resistance. The .8333/05 lows which coincides with the 200-day MA now seen protecting the downside and break needed to trigger further decline. [PL]