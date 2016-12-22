ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Edged Back Above The 1.0400 Level From The 1.0352 Low
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 22 16 08:31 GMT

EUR/USD: Edged Back Above The 1.0400 Level From The 1.0352 Low

EUR/USD

Edged back above the 1.0400 level from the 1.0352 low though the upside still limited. Resistance is at 1.0480 then the 1.0506/20, recent lows. Would need lift over the latter to ease downside pressure and see stronger recovery. Lower will see the 2003 low coming into play at 1.0335 the the 1.0300 level. [PL]

USD/CHF

Consolidation below the 1.0300 level keep the 1.0321/44 highs out of reach. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and target the 1.0400 level then 1.0450/66 area. Downside see the 1.0214/00 support to watch as break will trigger deeper correction and see scope for pullback to the 1.0100/1.0084 area. [PL]

USD/JPY

Tracing out a small triangle pattern from the 118.66 high with the narrowing range suggesting scope for breakout. Support starts at the 116.55 low then the 116.00 level and break of the latter needed to trigger deeper pullback to 115.00/114.74 area. Above 118.66 high will shift focus to the 120.00 level. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Staging recovery from the 1.0680 low as mkt looks to retrace the down-leg from the 1.0900 level. Failure to hold the 1.0686/80 lows will see further decline to target the 1.0624, Jun YTD low. Upside see the 1.0726/57 area to watch and lift over this needed to clear the way for retest of the 1.0800 level. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with intraday trade stuck in tight consolidation and lift above 1.2409 hurdle needed to provide impetus for further gain to 1.2509. On the downside, break of 1.2302 support will unlease stronger selling to 1.2206. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Strength above the .8400 level seeing recovery to pressure the .8450 resistance. Break here will see room for stronger recovery to the .8500 level then .8572 resistance. The .8333/05 lows which coincides with the 200-day MA now seen protecting the downside and break needed to trigger further decline. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

