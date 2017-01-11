ActionForex.com
Jan 11 07:57 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD: Failed To Sustain Probes Above The 1.0600 Level Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 11 17 07:27 GMT

EUR/USD: Failed To Sustain Probes Above The 1.0600 Level

EUR/USD

Failed to sustain probes above the 1.0600 level and setback from the 1.0627 high see support at the 1.0500 level and 1.0480. Failure to hold the latter will trigger deeper pullback to 1.0435 support. Would need to sustain break of the 1.0600 level to shift focus to 1.0653 and 1.0670 resistance. [PL]

USD/CHF

Stays in consolidation above the 1.0087 low of last week and bounce see resistance at the 1.0200/19 area. While the latter caps, risk is seen for return to pressure the downside later and trigger deeper correction of the Nov/Dec up-leg to 1.0021 support then the parity level. [PL]

USD/JPY

Held firm above the 115.00 level yesterday and keep ranging action in play within the 117.50/115.00 area. However, the downside still vulnerable following setback from the 118.60 high last week. Below 115.07 and 114.74 support will trigger deeper corrective pullback. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Retains upside bias from the 1.0680 low of last week though the upside still limited ahead of the 1.0762 resistance. Would need lift over this to trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 lows and clear the way for stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Support now at the 1.0700 then the 1.0680 low. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with recovery from last session's low of 1.2108 stalling decline to stronger support at 1.2083 with trade now a touch firmer in consolidation and only lift above 1.2278 resistance to provide the impetus for stronger rebound. [W.T]


EUR/GBP

Rejection from the .8764 high seen retracing strong rally from the .8450 low and dips see support now at .8636 then the .8572, early Dec high. The latter must hold to keep bulls in control and see renewed strength later. Below the .8572 support will weaken and see return to the .8500 level and .8450 support. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

More from Danske Bank:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.