EUR/USD: Further Strength Has Seen Rally To Reach 1.0615 High Overnight EUR/USD Further strength has seen rally to reach 1.0615 high overnight. Above this will see scope to target 1.0653 spike high of last week though stretched intraday tools see some unwinding likely for now. Dips see support starting at the 1.0520/00 area. [PL] USD/CHF Break of the 1.0200 level has seen sharp drop to the 1.0084/64 area. No follow-through as yet and consolidation seen for now to unwind stretched intraday tools. Break will shift focus to the parity level. Upside see resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/19 area. [PL] USD/JPY Held firm at the 115.00 level and bounce see resistance now at 116.05/23 lows of last week. Lift over this will clear the way for stronger recovery to the 116.80 and 117.22 area. Break of the 115.00 level will see deeper retracement of the Nov/Dec up-leg to the 114.00 level. [PL] EUR/CHF Stays in consolidation above the 1.0680 low though the downside still vulnerable and risk seen for break to see further slide to retest the 1.0624, Jun low. Resistance is at the 1.0762 high and clearance needed see stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. [PL] GBP/USD Strong rally last session with a close above 1.2388 resistance triggered a breakout of 2-1/2 week Double-bottom pattern and further boosted by the positive cut-up seen on daily MACD and eyeing next hurdle at 1.2450 ahead of 1.2509. [W.T] EUR/GBP Recovery from the .8450 low to regain the .8500 level see scope for return to the .8600 level then the .8668 high. Clearance will trigger stronger recovery to retrace Oct/Dec down-leg. Support now at the .8500 level then the .8450 low. [PL]