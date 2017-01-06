ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Further Strength Has Seen Rally To Reach 1.0615 High Overnight Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 06 17 06:58 GMT

EUR/USD: Further Strength Has Seen Rally To Reach 1.0615 High Overnight

EUR/USD

Further strength has seen rally to reach 1.0615 high overnight. Above this will see scope to target 1.0653 spike high of last week though stretched intraday tools see some unwinding likely for now. Dips see support starting at the 1.0520/00 area. [PL]

USD/CHF

Break of the 1.0200 level has seen sharp drop to the 1.0084/64 area. No follow-through as yet and consolidation seen for now to unwind stretched intraday tools. Break will shift focus to the parity level. Upside see resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/19 area. [PL]

USD/JPY

Held firm at the 115.00 level and bounce see resistance now at 116.05/23 lows of last week. Lift over this will clear the way for stronger recovery to the 116.80 and 117.22 area. Break of the 115.00 level will see deeper retracement of the Nov/Dec up-leg to the 114.00 level. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Stays in consolidation above the 1.0680 low though the downside still vulnerable and risk seen for break to see further slide to retest the 1.0624, Jun low. Resistance is at the 1.0762 high and clearance needed see stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. [PL]

GBP/USD

Strong rally last session with a close above 1.2388 resistance triggered a breakout of 2-1/2 week Double-bottom pattern and further boosted by the positive cut-up seen on daily MACD and eyeing next hurdle at 1.2450 ahead of 1.2509. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Recovery from the .8450 low to regain the .8500 level see scope for return to the .8600 level then the .8668 high. Clearance will trigger stronger recovery to retrace Oct/Dec down-leg. Support now at the .8500 level then the .8450 low. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

