EUR/USD: Intraday Trade Exposed Break above 1.0499/0506 Resistances

EUR/USD

Intraday trade exposed break above 1.0499/0506 resistances and putting this currency pair on a firm undertone and push above intraday hurdle at 1.0580 will expose 1.0600 then 1.0670. A Happy and Prosperous New Year 2017 to All. [W.T]

USD/CHF

Break of 1.0214 support last session with negative cross-over seen on daily MACD are setting tone for deeper pullback , eyeing lower and stronger support at 1.0084 and this should keep intraday trade on a suppressive tone. A Happy and Properous New Year 2017 to All. [W.T]

USD/JPY

View unchanged from this morning with the move below the 116.55 strong support last session boosting corrective pullback from 118.66 high and eyes next support at 116.12 then lower 114.74. Only lift above yesterday's high of 117.26 to turn current weakness around. A Healthy and Properous Year 2017 to All. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Rebound from last session's low of 1.0701 is turning pressure towards this week's high of 1.0762 and break will signal more upside potential to 1.0790 then 1.0853. A Happy and Properous New Year 2017 to All. [W.T]

GBP/USD

With the Year 2016 ending, profit taking on existing shorts are stalling further decline with prices staging recovery from this week's low of 1.2200 and further push above 1.2313 resistance will trigger stronger gain to 1.2379. A Happy and Properous New Year 2017 to All. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

The break of .8578 strong resistance last session with supportive stance seen on daily technical tools keeping upmove on firmer footing and eyes .8639 ahead of .8708. Only setback below .8540 support to fade upside risk. [W.T]