Jan 23 08:14 GMT

EUR/USD: Intraday Trade Exposed Move Above 1.0719 Resistance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 23 17 06:37 GMT

EUR/USD

Intraday trade exposed move above 1.0719 resistance, setting the broader upmove from 1.0340 low on firmer ground and shifting focus higher to 1.0796 ahead of 1.0851. Only dip below 1.0625 support to turn current strength around. [W.T]

USD/CHF

Intraday trade exposed crack below .9996 support and slowly reviving the downmove from 1.0344 high and targets the 200-day MA line at .9864. Only swing above 1.0094 resistance to turn current weakness around. [W.T]

USD/JPY

Intraday trade saw prices slipping below 113.63 support and opening downside towards last week's low of 112.57 and break of the latter will be an added boost to current decline. Only swing above the 115.62 hurdle to turn focus towards upside. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Stuck in listless consolidation , providing little incentive to create fresh positions at current levels with prices confined within the initial 1.0701-1.0748 band and breakout will expose stronger and wider 1.0680-1.0762 range. [W.T]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade saw prices lifting above 1.2432 resistance, setting the upmove from last week's low of 1.1986 back in play and eyes higher resistance at 1.2508 ahead of the 100- day MA line at 1.2528. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Trade caught in short-term consolidation and keeping the decline from last week's high of .8854 in play and downside break of .8610 support will extend weakness to .8572 then .8520. Above .8854 hurdle, focus to shift towards .8881. [W.T]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

