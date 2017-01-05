ActionForex.com
Jan 05 07:33 GMT

EUR/USD: Rally To Regain The 1.0500 Level Seen Extending Recovery From The 1.0341 Low Print
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 05 17 06:40 GMT

EUR/USD: Rally To Regain The 1.0500 Level Seen Extending Recovery From The 1.0341 Low

EUR/USD

Rally to regain the 1.0500 level seen extending recovery from the 1.0341 low and see scope to target the 1.0600 level next. Beyond this will clear the way for retest of the 1.0653, spike high. Downside see support now at 1.0435 then the 1.0352/41 lows. [PL]

USD/CHF

Settled back from the 1.0335 high and break of the 1.0219/00 support signals a top pattern at the 1.0335 and 1.0344 highs. Risk now seen for deeper pullback to 1.0140 then the 1.0064 low of last week. Upside see resistance now at the 1.0200/19 area and 1.0250. [PL]

USD/JPY

Sharply lower following break of the 117.20/00 area and see the 116.05 low now within reach. Below the latter will trigger a top pattern at the 118.60/66 highs and see deeper retracement of recent strong rally from the 100.00/99.00 base area. Resistance now at 117.22 then the 118.00 level. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Held firm at the 1.0680 support and recovery eye return to the 1.0762 high of last week. Would need lift over this to revive upside focus and see stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Would take break of the 1.0680 low to weaken and see deeper setback to retest the 1.0624, Jun low. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with the failure to take out 1.2200 support triggering rebound and with 1.2307 hurdle taken out last session, recovery strength is now eyeing the higher end of consolidation at 1.2388 and break will signal stronger upmove in the making. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Recovery from the .8450 support to regain the .8500 level sets up scope for return to the .8600 level then .8668, spike high of last week. Would take break of the .8450 support to weaken and return focus to the downside to the 200-day MA, now at .8356. [PL]
 

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

