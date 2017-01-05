<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Rally To Regain The 1.0500 Level Seen Extending Recovery From The 1.0341 Low EUR/USD Rally to regain the 1.0500 level seen extending recovery from the 1.0341 low and see scope to target the 1.0600 level next. Beyond this will clear the way for retest of the 1.0653, spike high. Downside see support now at 1.0435 then the 1.0352/41 lows. [PL] USD/CHF Settled back from the 1.0335 high and break of the 1.0219/00 support signals a top pattern at the 1.0335 and 1.0344 highs. Risk now seen for deeper pullback to 1.0140 then the 1.0064 low of last week. Upside see resistance now at the 1.0200/19 area and 1.0250. [PL] USD/JPY Sharply lower following break of the 117.20/00 area and see the 116.05 low now within reach. Below the latter will trigger a top pattern at the 118.60/66 highs and see deeper retracement of recent strong rally from the 100.00/99.00 base area. Resistance now at 117.22 then the 118.00 level. [PL] EUR/CHF Held firm at the 1.0680 support and recovery eye return to the 1.0762 high of last week. Would need lift over this to revive upside focus and see stronger recovery to the 1.0800 level. Would take break of the 1.0680 low to weaken and see deeper setback to retest the 1.0624, Jun low. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with the failure to take out 1.2200 support triggering rebound and with 1.2307 hurdle taken out last session, recovery strength is now eyeing the higher end of consolidation at 1.2388 and break will signal stronger upmove in the making. [W.T] EUR/GBP Recovery from the .8450 support to regain the .8500 level sets up scope for return to the .8600 level then .8668, spike high of last week. Would take break of the .8450 support to weaken and return focus to the downside to the 200-day MA, now at .8356. [PL]