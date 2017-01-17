<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Rebound From The 1.0580 Low Keep Pressure On The Upside EUR/USD Rebound from the 1.0580 low keep pressure on the upside and see scope for retest of the 1.0653 and 1.0685 highs. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Support starts at 1.0565 then the 1.0511/00 area. Only break of the latter will weaken and expose lower support at 1.0454. [PL] USD/CHF Recovery from the 1.0045 low to regain the 1.0100 level retracing drop from the 1.0248 high of last week. Upside see resistance at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Only lift over the latter will fade downside pressure and clear the way for return above the 1.0300 level. [PL] USD/JPY Back to pressure the downside and break of the 113.76/63 lows shift focus to the 113.13/112.88 support. Lower will see scope to the 112.00 level. Upside see resistance now at the 115.07/115.45 area and lift over this needed to ease downside pressure. [PL] EUR/CHF Ranging action persist above 1.0700 level which stands above the 1.0680 recent lows. Upside see resistance at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 lows and get stronger recovery underway to target the 1.0800 level. Below 1.0680 will shift focus to 1.0624, low of last year. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with the break of 1.2039 support last session keeping pressure on the downside and slippage below 1.1986 support will extend decline to 1.1900 with stronger level behind at 1.1841. Only lift above 1.2122 resistance to inspire rebound. [W.T] EUR/GBP View unchanged from this morning with the break of 1.2039 support last session keeping pressure on the downside and slippage below 1.1986 support will extend decline to 1.1900 with stronger level behind at 1.1841. Only lift above 1.2122 resistance to inspire rebound. [W.T]