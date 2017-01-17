ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Rebound From The 1.0580 Low Keep Pressure On The Upside Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 17 17 07:14 GMT

EUR/USD: Rebound From The 1.0580 Low Keep Pressure On The Upside

EUR/USD

Rebound from the 1.0580 low keep pressure on the upside and see scope for retest of the 1.0653 and 1.0685 highs. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Support starts at 1.0565 then the 1.0511/00 area. Only break of the latter will weaken and expose lower support at 1.0454. [PL]

USD/CHF

Recovery from the 1.0045 low to regain the 1.0100 level retracing drop from the 1.0248 high of last week. Upside see resistance at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Only lift over the latter will fade downside pressure and clear the way for return above the 1.0300 level. [PL]

USD/JPY

Back to pressure the downside and break of the 113.76/63 lows shift focus to the 113.13/112.88 support. Lower will see scope to the 112.00 level. Upside see resistance now at the 115.07/115.45 area and lift over this needed to ease downside pressure. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Ranging action persist above 1.0700 level which stands above the 1.0680 recent lows. Upside see resistance at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 lows and get stronger recovery underway to target the 1.0800 level. Below 1.0680 will shift focus to 1.0624, low of last year. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with the break of 1.2039 support last session keeping pressure on the downside and slippage below 1.1986 support will extend decline to 1.1900 with stronger level behind at 1.1841. Only lift above 1.2122 resistance to inspire rebound. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

