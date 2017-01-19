ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Setback From The 1.0719 High Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 19 17 06:50 GMT

EUR/USD: Setback From The 1.0719 High

EUR/USD

Setback from the 1.0719 high see the downside checked at the 1.0627/20 area. Break here and the 1.0580 support is needed to extend the drop from 1.0719 high to the 1.0511/00 area. Strength to clear the 1.0719 high needed to see stronger recovery to target the 1.0800 level. [PL]

USD/CHF

Rebound from the .9996 low see pressure returning to the 1.0064/87, recent lows. Would need lift over this to trigger stronger recovery to retrace the down-leg from 1.0335 high towards 1.0137 then the strong resistance area at 1.0200/19. [PL]

USD/JPY

Bounce from the 112.57 low signals an outside range to reverse the fall from 118.60 high. The recent lows at 115.07/20 now resistance to watch and lift over this needed to trigger stronger recovery to 115.45 then strong resistance at 116.05. Support now at 113.63 then the 112.61/57 lows. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Remains in range though beginning to look heavy and see the 1.0700 level now at risk. Chart pattern suggest risk for eventual break lower through the 1.0680 support to expose the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Only above the 1.0762 resistance will fade downside pressure and trigger recovery to 1.0800. [PL]

GBP/USD

EUR/GBP

Steadied at the .8627 low though deeper setback not ruled out to the .8600 level then the .8572 support. Would need to regain the .8700 level to revive upside strength for test of the .8763 resistance. Above the latter will clear the way for return to the .8800 level and .8854 high. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

