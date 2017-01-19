<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Setback From The 1.0719 High EUR/USD Setback from the 1.0719 high see the downside checked at the 1.0627/20 area. Break here and the 1.0580 support is needed to extend the drop from 1.0719 high to the 1.0511/00 area. Strength to clear the 1.0719 high needed to see stronger recovery to target the 1.0800 level. [PL] USD/CHF Rebound from the .9996 low see pressure returning to the 1.0064/87, recent lows. Would need lift over this to trigger stronger recovery to retrace the down-leg from 1.0335 high towards 1.0137 then the strong resistance area at 1.0200/19. [PL] USD/JPY Bounce from the 112.57 low signals an outside range to reverse the fall from 118.60 high. The recent lows at 115.07/20 now resistance to watch and lift over this needed to trigger stronger recovery to 115.45 then strong resistance at 116.05. Support now at 113.63 then the 112.61/57 lows. [PL] EUR/CHF Remains in range though beginning to look heavy and see the 1.0700 level now at risk. Chart pattern suggest risk for eventual break lower through the 1.0680 support to expose the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Only above the 1.0762 resistance will fade downside pressure and trigger recovery to 1.0800. [PL] GBP/USD Remains in range though beginning to look heavy and see the 1.0700 level now at risk. Chart pattern suggest risk for eventual break lower through the 1.0680 support to expose the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Only above the 1.0762 resistance will fade downside pressure and trigger recovery to 1.0800. [PL] EUR/GBP Steadied at the .8627 low though deeper setback not ruled out to the .8600 level then the .8572 support. Would need to regain the .8700 level to revive upside strength for test of the .8763 resistance. Above the latter will clear the way for return to the .8800 level and .8854 high. [PL]