EUR/USD: Settled Into Consolidation Around The 1.0400 Level Following Bounce From 1.0341 EUR/USD Settled into consolidation around the 1.0400 level following bounce from 1.0341, overnight low. Risk stays on the downside and lower will see further weakness to the 1.0335 support then the 1.0300 level. Would need to regain the 1.0500 level to ease downside pressure and see scope for retest of 1.0600, 1.0653. [PL] USD/CHF Follow-through above the 1.0200 level has see return to pressure the recent highs at 1.0320/44. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and see extension to target the 1.0400 level. Downside see the 1.0200 level now support and break here needed to trigger corrective pullback. [PL] USD/JPY Pressure stays on the upside following recovery from the 116.05 low and above the 118.00 level see scope for retest of the 118.60/66 highs. Clearance will see scope to target 119.07 then the 120.00 level. Would take break of the 117.20/00 area to expose the 116.55 and 116.05 lows to retest. [PL] EUR/CHF Failure to hold the 1.0700 level see pressure returning to the 1.0679 low. Risk seen for break here to expose the Jun low at 1.0624 to retest. Below this will see further decline to the 1.0500 level. Upside see the 1.0762 high of last week now capping and only lift over this will fade the downside pressure. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged from this morning with intraday trade retaining downside pressure towards the 1.2200 support and need a sustained beak to garner downside momentum to 1.2141 of 1.2114. Only lift above 1.2307 high set prior session to expose recovery strengt. EUR/GBP Setback below the .8500 level held firm at the .8450 support. Failure here will leave the way open for deeper pullback to the 200-day MA at .8353 then the .8333/05 lows. Higher low sought for return to pressure the upside later to retest the .8600 level then .8668 high. [PL]