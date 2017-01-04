ActionForex.com
Jan 04 09:03 GMT

EUR/USD: Settled Into Consolidation Around The 1.0400 Level Following Bounce From 1.0341 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 04 17 07:06 GMT

EUR/USD: Settled Into Consolidation Around The 1.0400 Level Following Bounce From 1.0341

EUR/USD

Settled into consolidation around the 1.0400 level following bounce from 1.0341, overnight low. Risk stays on the downside and lower will see further weakness to the 1.0335 support then the 1.0300 level. Would need to regain the 1.0500 level to ease downside pressure and see scope for retest of 1.0600, 1.0653. [PL]

USD/CHF

Follow-through above the 1.0200 level has see return to pressure the recent highs at 1.0320/44. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and see extension to target the 1.0400 level. Downside see the 1.0200 level now support and break here needed to trigger corrective pullback. [PL]

USD/JPY

Pressure stays on the upside following recovery from the 116.05 low and above the 118.00 level see scope for retest of the 118.60/66 highs. Clearance will see scope to target 119.07 then the 120.00 level. Would take break of the 117.20/00 area to expose the 116.55 and 116.05 lows to retest. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Failure to hold the 1.0700 level see pressure returning to the 1.0679 low. Risk seen for break here to expose the Jun low at 1.0624 to retest. Below this will see further decline to the 1.0500 level. Upside see the 1.0762 high of last week now capping and only lift over this will fade the downside pressure. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged from this morning with intraday trade retaining downside pressure towards the 1.2200 support and need a sustained beak to garner downside momentum to 1.2141 of 1.2114. Only lift above 1.2307 high set prior session to expose recovery strengt.

EUR/GBP

Setback below the .8500 level held firm at the .8450 support. Failure here will leave the way open for deeper pullback to the 200-day MA at .8353 then the .8333/05 lows. Higher low sought for return to pressure the upside later to retest the .8600 level then .8668 high. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

