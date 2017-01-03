ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Sharp Setback From The 1.0653 High Of Last Week Below The 1.0500 Level Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 03 17 07:01 GMT

EUR/USD

Sharp setback from the 1.0653 high of last week below the 1.0500 level see the 1.0425/00 area to watch. Below this will expose the 1.0372 and 1.0352 lows to retest. Upside see lift above the 1.0500 level needed to clear the way for retest of the 1.0600 level then 1.0653 high. [PL]

USD/CHF

Rebound from the spike low at 1.0064 last week to regain the 1.0200 level seen easing the downside pressure. However, the downside still vulnerable and break will expose the 1.0145 support then 1.0064 lows to retest. Resistance is at 1.0250/65 area and the 1.0300 level. Would need lift over the latter to expose 1.0320/44 highs to retest. [PL]

USD/JPY

Staging recovery from the 116.05 low of last week but still shy of the 118.00 level. Would need to regain this to clear the way for retest of the 118.24 and 118.66 highs. While the latter caps, risk is seen for setback below the 117.00 level to expose the 116.55 and 116.05 lows to retest. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Pressure stays on the downside and break of the 1.0700 level will expose the 1.0679 then the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Upside see resistance starting at 1.0762 then the 1.0790/1.0811 area. Only above the latter will fade downside pressure. [PL]

GBP/USD

Corrective upmove stalled by the 1.2388 high set last week with intraday trade now drifting in consolidation and lower break of 1.2200 strong support needed to revive the down-leg from 1.2775 high. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Backed off the .8668 spike high of last week but further strength not ruled out. Setback see support now at .8490 and .8450. Higher low sought for return to pressure the upside later to retest the .8600 level then .8668 high and where clearance will see room to the .8700/25 area. [PL]
 

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

