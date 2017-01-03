<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD: Sharp Setback From The 1.0653 High Of Last Week Below The 1.0500 Level EUR/USD Sharp setback from the 1.0653 high of last week below the 1.0500 level see the 1.0425/00 area to watch. Below this will expose the 1.0372 and 1.0352 lows to retest. Upside see lift above the 1.0500 level needed to clear the way for retest of the 1.0600 level then 1.0653 high. [PL] USD/CHF Rebound from the spike low at 1.0064 last week to regain the 1.0200 level seen easing the downside pressure. However, the downside still vulnerable and break will expose the 1.0145 support then 1.0064 lows to retest. Resistance is at 1.0250/65 area and the 1.0300 level. Would need lift over the latter to expose 1.0320/44 highs to retest. [PL] USD/JPY Staging recovery from the 116.05 low of last week but still shy of the 118.00 level. Would need to regain this to clear the way for retest of the 118.24 and 118.66 highs. While the latter caps, risk is seen for setback below the 117.00 level to expose the 116.55 and 116.05 lows to retest. [PL] EUR/CHF Pressure stays on the downside and break of the 1.0700 level will expose the 1.0679 then the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Upside see resistance starting at 1.0762 then the 1.0790/1.0811 area. Only above the latter will fade downside pressure. [PL] GBP/USD Corrective upmove stalled by the 1.2388 high set last week with intraday trade now drifting in consolidation and lower break of 1.2200 strong support needed to revive the down-leg from 1.2775 high. [W.T] EUR/GBP Backed off the .8668 spike high of last week but further strength not ruled out. Setback see support now at .8490 and .8450. Higher low sought for return to pressure the upside later to retest the .8600 level then .8668 high and where clearance will see room to the .8700/25 area. [PL]