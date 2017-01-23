EURGBP Intraday View

EURGBP has turned lower with a nice five wave structure last week from 0.8852 high which is seen as a reversal point. We know that when reversal occures, either if its a correction or impulse, we need a three wave move anyhow. As such, we believe that fall to 0.8600 is the first leg of a minimum three wave structure that is expected to continue towards 0.8500, but after current bounce is finished, ideally near 0.8700/50.

