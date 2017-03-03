<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Euro Finds Support Near 1.05 Mark 'Bigger picture, an important region continues to hold. The region I'm referring to is March and December 2015 lows at 1.0460 and 1.0524.' - Jamie Saettele, Daily FX Pair's Outlook The common European currency reached below the 1.05 mark against the US Dollar during Thursday's trading session and found support there. As a result the currency exchange rate is surging on Friday. There are two possible outcomes from this situation. First of all the rate might reach the weekly PP at 1.0562, which is providing resistance to the pair. On the other hand another attempt at the weekly S1 at 1.0491 by the US Dollar might occur. Due to the recent fall of the Euro it is quite possible that this is just a consolidation move, and another attempt to pass the weekly S1 will occur soon. Traders' Sentiment SWFX traders have become bullish on the pair, as 54% of open positions are long on Friday. In the meantime, 61% of trader set up orders are set to sell the Euro.