Jan 11 10:57 GMT

EURUSD – At The Back Foot After Repeated Upside Rejection, Focus On Trump's News Conference Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 11 17 09:40 GMT

The Euro is at the back foot in early Wednesday's trading following repeated upside rejection at 1.0600 zone (daily Kijun-sen line).

Asian trading was entrenched within narrow range (1.0535/65), contained by 30SMA for now, but yesterday's bearish candle with long upper shadow weighs.

Mixed technicals see no clear near-term direction while the price is holding between daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen pivots (1.0495 / 1.0605). Break of either side is needed to generate stronger signal.

Lift above 1.0605to expose 1.0668/1.0700 barriers, while loss of Tenkan-sen support would risk further easing.

Next pivot lies at 1.0450 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0339/1.0625 recovery) below which would open key n/t support at 1.0339 (03 Jan low).

Trump's press conference, due later today, is in focus

Res: 1.0605, 1.0625, 1.0668, 1.0700
Sup: 1.0535, 1.0509, 1.0495, 1.0448
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

