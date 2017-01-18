ActionForex.com
Jan 18

EURUSD – Bulls Are Looking For Extension Towards Daily Cloud Base After Correction, Caution On US CPI Numbers Print E-mail
Jan 18 17

EURUSD – Bulls Are Looking For Extension Towards Daily Cloud Base After Correction, Caution On US CPI Numbers

The Euro is trading under fresh nearly six-week high at 1.0718, posted after yesterday's strong acceleration higher.

Close above important 1.0705 barrier (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1298/1.0339 descend) generated bullish signal for final push towards daily cloud (cloud base is currently at 1.0790).

Strong bullish momentum on daily chart favors scenario, as daily MA's in bullish setup underpin the action.

Corrective easing is expected to precede fresh attempts higher, with broken daily 55SMA (currently at 1.0624) to ideally contain dips and guard pivotal supports at 1.0590/80 zone (former lows, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen, now in sideways mode).

Release of US inflation data is eyed for signals and stronger reading may undermine Euro's bulls.

Firm break below 1.0580 is needed to signal reversal.

Res: 1.0705, 1.0718, 1.0746, 1.0790
Sup: 1.0664, 1.0625, 1.0611, 1.0590
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

