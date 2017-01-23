<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Bulls Look For Extension Towards Daily Cloud Top At 1.0831

The Euro extends advance on Monday and holding well above 1.0705 pivot, break of which signals bullish continuation.

Fresh dollar's weakness, triggered by President Trump's comments, is likely to extend, as EURUSD's technicals firmed.

The price is now holding deeply in the thickening daily cloud and looks for attack at cloud's top at 1.0824 that also marks 50% of 1.1298/1.0339 descend and is reinforced by descending 100SMA (currently at 1.0831).

Strong negative sentiment for the US dollar is expected to further boost the Euro for final attack at 1.0872 (08 Dec spike high).

In addition, US Q4 GDP data, due later this week, are showing forecast weaker from the previous quarter's reading that would further sour dollar's near-term outlook, for extension of bull-leg from 1.0339 towards 1.0930 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1298/1.0339 downmove).

Initial support lies at 1.0688 (session low/rising 5SMA), followed by ascending 10SMA/daily cloud base (1.0642/31), where extended dips should find solid support.

Res: 1.0753, 1.0824, 1.0831, 1.0872

Sup: 1.0705, 1.0688, 1.0631, 1.0603