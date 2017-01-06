ActionForex.com
Jan 06 17 09:45 GMT

EURUSD – Daily Kijun-Sen Caps Rally For Now, US Jobs Data In Focus

Strong two-day rally peaked at 1.0614, cracking daily Kijun-sen pivot at 1.0605, but without clear break higher so far.

The pair was driven higher by fresh near-term bullish sentiment, boosted by yesterday's weak US jobs data.

Near-term technicals are in firm bullish setup and supportive for further advance, while daily studies are in mixed mode.

All eyes are on today's release of US NFP numbers, which could further accelerate pair's recent rally, if results fall below expectations or trigger pullback on better-than-expected numbers.

Meantime, the pair is likely to hold within narrow range ahead of data release.

Daily Kijun-sen line at 1.0605 and session highs at 1.0611/14 mark initial resistances, with sustained break higher to expose 1.0668/74 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0339 downleg/falling 55SMA), then 1.0700 (round-figure resistance) and 1.0746 (Fibo 76.4% retracement) in extension.

On the downside, broken 30 SMA offers initial support at 1.0538, followed by strong support zone between 1.0495 and 1.0480 (daily Tenkan-sen/yesterday's low), loss of which would signal an end of recovery phase.

Res: 1.0605, 1.0650, 1.0668, 1.0700
Sup: 1.0572, 1.0549, 1.0495, 1.0480
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

