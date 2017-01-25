ActionForex.com
Jan 25 10:29 GMT

EURUSD – Daily Tenkan-Sen To Ideally Contain Correction And Avert Risk Of Deeper Pullback Print E-mail
Jan 25 17 09:33 GMT

EURUSD – Daily Tenkan-Sen To Ideally Contain Correction And Avert Risk Of Deeper Pullback

The Euro eases from highs at 1.0770 zone, where upside attempts in past two days were capped.

Yesterday's close in red gives initial indications of recovery rally running out of steam and subsequent correction.

Dips will look for strong support at 1.0675 (daily Tenkan-sen) which should ideally contain to keep overall bulls intact.

Close below 1.0675 would generate stronger bearish signal for extended pullback towards 1.0595 (20SMA) and 1.0560 pivot (daily cloud base / Kijun-sen line).

Overall bullish structure is still keeping focus at the upside and continuation of bull-leg from 1.0339 (in case of shallow correction) would look for upper targets at 1.0821 (falling 100SMA) and 1.0872 (08 Dec spike high).

Res: 1.0736, 1.0773, 1.0821, 1.0872
Sup: 1.0710, 1.0675, 1.0595, 1.0560
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

