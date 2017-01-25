<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Daily Tenkan-Sen To Ideally Contain Correction And Avert Risk Of Deeper Pullback

The Euro eases from highs at 1.0770 zone, where upside attempts in past two days were capped.

Yesterday's close in red gives initial indications of recovery rally running out of steam and subsequent correction.

Dips will look for strong support at 1.0675 (daily Tenkan-sen) which should ideally contain to keep overall bulls intact.

Close below 1.0675 would generate stronger bearish signal for extended pullback towards 1.0595 (20SMA) and 1.0560 pivot (daily cloud base / Kijun-sen line).

Overall bullish structure is still keeping focus at the upside and continuation of bull-leg from 1.0339 (in case of shallow correction) would look for upper targets at 1.0821 (falling 100SMA) and 1.0872 (08 Dec spike high).

Res: 1.0736, 1.0773, 1.0821, 1.0872

Sup: 1.0710, 1.0675, 1.0595, 1.0560