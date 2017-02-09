<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Downside Remains Vulnerable While Daily Tenkan-Sen Caps

The pair is neutral near-term mode and holding within 1.0700 zone, following yesterday’s downside rejection at 1.0641( Fibo 38.2% / daily Kijun-sen) support.

Broken daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0723), below which the pair closed for two consecutive days, caps the action for now and keeps the downside vulnerable.

While the latter is holding, fresh attempts towards 1.0641 pivot could be expected, with break here to expose next strong supports at 1.0550/25 (daily cloud base / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0339/1.0827 upleg).

Alternatively, sustained break above 1.0723 would signal higher low formation and open way for retest of key near-term dynamic barrier, falling 100SMA that capped upside attempts during past week and currently lies at 1.0768.

Res: 1.0700, 1.0723, 1.0768, 1.0810

Sup: 1.0669, 1.0641, 1.0603, 1.0583