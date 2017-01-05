|
EURUSD – Extended Recovery Turns Near-Term Focus Higher
Strong recovery rally from fresh marginally lower multi-year low at 1.0339 extends for the second day.
After daily Tenkan-sen barrier at 1.0495 was taken out, bullish acceleration extended above next significant resistance at 1.0542 (38.2% retracement of 1.0872/1.0339 descend).
Near-term focus turned towards upper breakpoints at 1.0605 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.0650 (30 Dec spike high), break of which would signal stronger correction from daily double-bottom at 1.0651/39.
Near-term studies turned bullish and support further recovery, as daily 10&20 SMA’s moved to bullish setup.
Look for correction on overbought hourly studies that should be ideally contained at 1.0500/1.0480 zone, before fresh attempts higher, however, extended dips could be allowed towards 1.0430.
Loss of the latter would signal an end of n/t recovery phase.
Res: 1.0573, 1.0605, 1.0650, 1.0668
Sup: 1.0495, 1.0480, 1.0450, 1.0430