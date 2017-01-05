<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Extended Recovery Turns Near-Term Focus Higher

Strong recovery rally from fresh marginally lower multi-year low at 1.0339 extends for the second day.

After daily Tenkan-sen barrier at 1.0495 was taken out, bullish acceleration extended above next significant resistance at 1.0542 (38.2% retracement of 1.0872/1.0339 descend).

Near-term focus turned towards upper breakpoints at 1.0605 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.0650 (30 Dec spike high), break of which would signal stronger correction from daily double-bottom at 1.0651/39.

Near-term studies turned bullish and support further recovery, as daily 10&20 SMA’s moved to bullish setup.

Look for correction on overbought hourly studies that should be ideally contained at 1.0500/1.0480 zone, before fresh attempts higher, however, extended dips could be allowed towards 1.0430.

Loss of the latter would signal an end of n/t recovery phase.

Res: 1.0573, 1.0605, 1.0650, 1.0668

Sup: 1.0495, 1.0480, 1.0450, 1.0430