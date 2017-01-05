ActionForex.com
Jan 05 10:33 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD – Extended Recovery Turns Near-Term Focus Higher Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 05 17 10:07 GMT

EURUSD – Extended Recovery Turns Near-Term Focus Higher

Strong recovery rally from fresh marginally lower multi-year low at 1.0339 extends for the second day.

After daily Tenkan-sen barrier at 1.0495 was taken out, bullish acceleration extended above next significant resistance at 1.0542 (38.2% retracement of 1.0872/1.0339 descend).

Near-term focus turned towards upper breakpoints at 1.0605 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.0650 (30 Dec spike high), break of which would signal stronger correction from daily double-bottom at 1.0651/39.

Near-term studies turned bullish and support further recovery, as daily 10&20 SMA’s moved to bullish setup.

Look for correction on overbought hourly studies that should be ideally contained at 1.0500/1.0480 zone, before fresh attempts higher, however, extended dips could be allowed towards 1.0430.

Loss of the latter would signal an end of n/t recovery phase.

Res: 1.0573, 1.0605, 1.0650, 1.0668
Sup: 1.0495, 1.0480, 1.0450, 1.0430
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.