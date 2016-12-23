<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EURUSD – Extended Upticks Remain Under Tenkan-Sen Pivot, Overall Structure Is Negative Yesterday's corrective upticks were rejected under daily Tenkan-sen pivot at 1.0510 that proves as solid barrier. However, fresh attempts higher cannot be ruled out, with probes above 1.0510, expected to stay capped under next strong barrier at 1.0611 (daily Kijun-sen line). The pair remains biased lower, as strong upside rejection on 08 Dec continues to weigh on short-term structure. Scope is seen for limited correction ahead of fresh push lower and violation of new 2016 low at 1.0351 to trigger fresh extension of bear-phase from 1.0872 (08 Dec high) towards next supports at 1.0300 (round-figure support) and 1.0276 (Fibo 161.8% projection). Res: 1.0451, 1.0498, 1.0510, 1.0550

Sup: 1.0420, 1.0400, 1.0385, 1.0351