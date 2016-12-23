ActionForex.com
EURUSD – Extended Upticks Remain Under Tenkan-Sen Pivot, Overall Structure Is Negative Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 23 16 09:45 GMT

EURUSD – Extended Upticks Remain Under Tenkan-Sen Pivot, Overall Structure Is Negative

Yesterday's corrective upticks were rejected under daily Tenkan-sen pivot at 1.0510 that proves as solid barrier. However, fresh attempts higher cannot be ruled out, with probes above 1.0510, expected to stay capped under next strong barrier at 1.0611 (daily Kijun-sen line). The pair remains biased lower, as strong upside rejection on 08 Dec continues to weigh on short-term structure. Scope is seen for limited correction ahead of fresh push lower and violation of new 2016 low at 1.0351 to trigger fresh extension of bear-phase from 1.0872 (08 Dec high) towards next supports at 1.0300 (round-figure support) and 1.0276 (Fibo 161.8% projection).

Res: 1.0451, 1.0498, 1.0510, 1.0550
Sup: 1.0420, 1.0400, 1.0385, 1.0351
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

