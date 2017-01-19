ActionForex.com
Jan 19 11:05 GMT

EURUSD – Falling Daily Cloud Continues To Cap Recovery And Keeps Downside Vulnerable Print E-mail
EURUSD – Falling Daily Cloud Continues To Cap Recovery And Keeps Downside Vulnerable

The pair closed in red on Wednesday after repeated rejection above important 1.0705 barrier (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1298/1.0339 descend).

Pullback from fresh recovery high at 1.0718 (the highest traded since 08 Dec) is so far held above significant supports at 1.0616/14 (broken falling 55SMA/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0452/1.0718 upleg), keeping fresh upside attempts in play, as daily studies are bullishly aligned.

Firm break above 1.0705 barrier and penetration into daily Ichimoku cloud is needed to signal bullish resumption.

On the other side, the price remains under falling daily cloud that keeps the downside at risk and loss of initial 1.0616/14 supports, as well as daily Tenkan-sen line (currently in sideways mode at 1.0585) would generate firmer bearish signals and risk further easing towards next pivot at 1.0528 (daily Kijun-sen line/50% of entire 1.0339/1.0718 recovery leg.

Res: 1.0658, 1.0681, 1.0705, 1.0718
Sup: 1.0614, 1.0585, 1.0553, 1.0528
 

