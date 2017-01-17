|
Jan 17 17 10:29 GMT
EURUSD – Fresh Bulls Attack Strong 1.0668/1.0705 Resistance Zone
The Euro rallied on Tuesday, after Monday's action was contained at 1.0600 support zone, but ended in Doji, signaling indecision. Fresh bulls are attacking the lower side of strong resistance zone between 1.0668 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0339 downleg) that includes 1.0683 (last Friday's high) and 1.0705 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 1.1298/1.0339 descend). We need to see sustained break above 1.0700 zone to confirm bullish continuation that may extend towards 1.0794 (daily cloud base). Bullish setup of daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines and daily MA's (10,20,30) supports scenario, with broken 55SMA offering initial support at 1.0630. Only return below 1.0600 support zone and violation of rising Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0567) would sideline bulls and risk stronger easing.
Res: 1.0683, 1.0705, 1.0746, 1.0794
Sup: 1.0630, 1.0595, 1.0567, 1.0540
