Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 17 17 10:29 GMT

EURUSD – Fresh Bulls Attack Strong 1.0668/1.0705 Resistance Zone

The Euro rallied on Tuesday, after Monday's action was contained at 1.0600 support zone, but ended in Doji, signaling indecision. Fresh bulls are attacking the lower side of strong resistance zone between 1.0668 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0339 downleg) that includes 1.0683 (last Friday's high) and 1.0705 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 1.1298/1.0339 descend). We need to see sustained break above 1.0700 zone to confirm bullish continuation that may extend towards 1.0794 (daily cloud base). Bullish setup of daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines and daily MA's (10,20,30) supports scenario, with broken 55SMA offering initial support at 1.0630. Only return below 1.0600 support zone and violation of rising Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0567) would sideline bulls and risk stronger easing.

Res: 1.0683, 1.0705, 1.0746, 1.0794
Sup: 1.0630, 1.0595, 1.0567, 1.0540
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

