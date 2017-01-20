<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Fresh Bulls Penetrate Daily Cloud, Focus On Trump

The Euro bounced after yesterday’s fall that was contained by strong daily Kijun-sen support at 1.0585, sidelining downside risk seen on firm break below 1.0600 zone

Fresh bullish acceleration extends today and eventually penetrated into daily cloud (currently spanned between 1.0638 & 1.0831).

Broadly offered US dollar helped Euro to emerge from dangerous zone and shift near-term focus higher.

Bullish setup of daily studies supports scenario that requires close inside cloud to generate bullish signal.

Firm break above next pivots at 1.0705/18 (cracked Fibo 38.2% of 1.1298/1.0339 descend / 17 Jan recovery high) would trigger fresh acceleration that may extend towards next key barrier at 1.0831 (daily cloud top / descending 100SMA.

Politics are expected to take control from economics today, as markets are awaiting the inauguration of new US President, Donald Trump and his first steps in the office.

Traders will be closely watching Trump’s comments that may trigger stronger market movements. If Trump talks about fiscal policies, the Dollar would receive strong support and conversely would accelerate lower if he turns focus on trade restrictions, promised in his campaign.\

Res: 1.0705, 1.0718, 1.0795, 1.0831

Sup: 1.0650, 1.0631, 1.0585, 1.0573