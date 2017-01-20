ActionForex.com
Jan 20 11:09 GMT

EURUSD – Fresh Bulls Penetrate Daily Cloud, Focus On Trump Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 20 17 09:36 GMT

EURUSD – Fresh Bulls Penetrate Daily Cloud, Focus On Trump

The Euro bounced after yesterday’s fall that was contained by strong daily Kijun-sen support at 1.0585, sidelining downside risk seen on firm break below 1.0600 zone

Fresh bullish acceleration extends today and eventually penetrated into daily cloud (currently spanned between 1.0638 & 1.0831).

Broadly offered US dollar helped Euro to emerge from dangerous zone and shift near-term focus higher.

Bullish setup of daily studies supports scenario that requires close inside cloud to generate bullish signal.

Firm break above next pivots at 1.0705/18 (cracked Fibo 38.2% of 1.1298/1.0339 descend / 17 Jan recovery high) would trigger fresh acceleration that may extend towards next key barrier at 1.0831 (daily cloud top / descending 100SMA.

Politics are expected to take control from economics today, as markets are awaiting the inauguration of new US President, Donald Trump and his first steps in the office.

Traders will be closely watching Trump’s comments that may trigger stronger market movements. If Trump talks about fiscal policies, the Dollar would receive strong support and conversely would accelerate lower if he turns focus on trade restrictions, promised in his campaign.\

Res: 1.0705, 1.0718, 1.0795, 1.0831
Sup: 1.0650, 1.0631, 1.0585, 1.0573
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

