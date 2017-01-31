ActionForex.com
Jan 31 10:53 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD – Fresh Upside Attempts Could Be Expected While Daily Tenkan-Sen Is Holding Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 31 17 10:20 GMT

EURUSD – Fresh Upside Attempts Could Be Expected While Daily Tenkan-Sen Is Holding

The pair is trading within narrow 1.0680/1.0710 range in early Tuesday and holding above cracked daily Tenkan-sen (1.0680) for the fourth straight day.

Yesterday's strong downside rejection signals that downside attempts are short-lived for now, with upper boundary at 1.0710, being currently under pressure.

Near-term studies are in mixed mode, while daily bulls remain in play and keep upside in focus.

However, sustained break above 1.0710 barrier and yesterday's high at 1.0738 would signal renewed attack at 1.0773/93 resistances (24 Jan recovery high/falling 100SMA) , with further bullish acceleration seen towards key barrier at 1.0824 (daily cloud top).

Daily Tenkan-sen marks initial support at 1.0680, ahead of ascending 20SMA (currently at 1.0644) that contained yesterday's dip and continues to underpin.

Firm break here would soften near-term structure and risk fresh downside

Res: 1.0738, 1.0773, 1.0793, 1.0824
Sup: 1.0680, 1.0657, 1.0619, 1.0607
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.