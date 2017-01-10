<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Near-Term Focus Turns Higher, Strong 1.0605/25 Resistance Zone Pressured

The Euro returned to the upper boundary of near-term congestion and probes again above daily Kijun-sen barrier at 1.0605.

The near-term focus is turned higher again, after last Friday / yesterday's easing was contained just above lower pivot at 1.0495 (daily Tenkan-sen).

Near-term technicals are in bullish mode and supportive for further upside, but mixed daily studies show no clear direction and repeated hesitation / rejection at strong 1.0605/20 resistance zone cannot be ruled out.

Such scenario would keep the price within already established range, between daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen lines, for extended sideways trading.

Otherwise, firm break higher would signal extension of recovery from 1.0340 base towards next targets at 1.0663/68 (falling 55SMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0339), 1.0700 (psychological barrier) and 1.0746 (Fibo 76.4%) in extension.

Bearish scenario requires return below Tenkan-sen support at 1.0495.

Res: 1.0605, 1.0625, 1.0668, 1.0700

Sup: 1.0569, 1.0509, 1.0495, 1.0448