Jan 10 10:54 GMT

EURUSD – Near-Term Focus Turns Higher, Strong 1.0605/25 Resistance Zone Pressured Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 10 17 09:46 GMT

The Euro returned to the upper boundary of near-term congestion and probes again above daily Kijun-sen barrier at 1.0605.

The near-term focus is turned higher again, after last Friday / yesterday's easing was contained just above lower pivot at 1.0495 (daily Tenkan-sen).

Near-term technicals are in bullish mode and supportive for further upside, but mixed daily studies show no clear direction and repeated hesitation / rejection at strong 1.0605/20 resistance zone cannot be ruled out.

Such scenario would keep the price within already established range, between daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen lines, for extended sideways trading.

Otherwise, firm break higher would signal extension of recovery from 1.0340 base towards next targets at 1.0663/68 (falling 55SMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0339), 1.0700 (psychological barrier) and 1.0746 (Fibo 76.4%) in extension.

Bearish scenario requires return below Tenkan-sen support at 1.0495.

Res: 1.0605, 1.0625, 1.0668, 1.0700
Sup: 1.0569, 1.0509, 1.0495, 1.0448
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

