EURUSD – Near-Term Risk Remains At The Downside

The Euro remains weak and returned near session low, after overnight's recovery attempt stalled just under 1.0500 barrier.

Monday's strong close in red signaled extended weakness from 1.0650 (last Friday's spike high).

Friday's strong upside rejection continues to weigh on near-term structure, however, two day weakness found temporary footstep at 1.0450 zone (daily 10SMA).

Risk remains shifted to the downside as near-term studies are turning into full bearish setup and daily bears stay intact.

Return below daily Tenkan-sen line (at 1.0510) and yesterday's close below 1.0465 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0351/1.0650 recovery leg) maintains downside pressure.

Break below 1.0465 handle would open 1.0400 and expose key support at 1.0351 (20 Dec fresh multi-year low).

Alternatively, close above daily Tenkan-sen would sideline immediate downside pressure and signal fresh attempts higher.

Next barriers lay at 1.0550 and 1.0611, with Friday's peak at 1.0650, marking the upper breakpoint.

Res: 1.0489, 1.0510, 1.0550, 1.0611

Sup: 1.0450, 1.0406, 1.0370, 1.0350