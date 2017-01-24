<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Rally Takes A Breather Ahead Of Attack At Strong 1.0825 Barrier

Three-day advance from 1.0587 is taking a breather under 1.0770 barrier (upper Bollinger band) where rally faced first significant barrier.

Correction lower is expected on overbought conditions, with strong supports at 1.0705/00 (double Fibo 38.2% / rising 5SMA), expected to ideally contain and guard next pivot at 1.0670 (rising daily Tenkan-sen).

Scenario of final push towards target at 1.0825 (top of thickening daily cloud / falling 100 SMA) looks likely and is supported by bullish daily studies, with sustained break here expected to trigger further advance and expose 1.0931 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1298/1.0339 downmove).

Conversely, extended dips below 1.0670 would risk extension to daily cloud base (currently at 1.0611), loss of which will generate stronger bearish signal.

Res: 1.0770, 1.0825, 1.0872, 1.0931

Sup: 1.0727, 1.0700, 1.0670, 1.0611