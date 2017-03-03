ActionForex.com
EURUSD – Return To 1.0492 Low Signals Further Weakness, Daily Tenkan-Sen To Cap Recovery Attempts Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Mar 03 17 09:05 GMT

Renewed probe below 1.0500 handle that resulted in full retracement of 1.0492/1.0629 corrective leg confirms strong bearish stance.

The pair is on track for the fourth consecutive bearish weekly close that supports scenario of further weakness.

Yesterday's final close below 1.0525 (Fibo 61.8% of larger 1.0339/1.0827 rally) gave another bearish signal, with firm break below 1.0492 pivot, expected to open next target at 1.0454 (Fibo 76.4) and possibly signal bearish acceleration towards 1.0339 (03 Jan year-to-date low).

Meantime, consolidation above 1.0492 pivot could be expected, as slow stochastic is entering oversold territory on daily chart, however, upside attempts should be limited and ideally capped by descending daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0560).

Daily Ichimoku cloud that twisted on 01 Mar, is widening and offering strong resistance at 1.0605 (cloud base).

Strong hopes for possible Fed's rate hike in March keep the greenback on front foot that would maintain strong pressure on the single currency that persists for one month.

Res: 1.0525, 1.0560, 1.0587, 1.0605
Sup: 1.0492, 1.0454, 1.0388, 1.0339
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

