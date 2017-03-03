<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD – Return To 1.0492 Low Signals Further Weakness, Daily Tenkan-Sen To Cap Recovery Attempts

Renewed probe below 1.0500 handle that resulted in full retracement of 1.0492/1.0629 corrective leg confirms strong bearish stance.

The pair is on track for the fourth consecutive bearish weekly close that supports scenario of further weakness.

Yesterday's final close below 1.0525 (Fibo 61.8% of larger 1.0339/1.0827 rally) gave another bearish signal, with firm break below 1.0492 pivot, expected to open next target at 1.0454 (Fibo 76.4) and possibly signal bearish acceleration towards 1.0339 (03 Jan year-to-date low).

Meantime, consolidation above 1.0492 pivot could be expected, as slow stochastic is entering oversold territory on daily chart, however, upside attempts should be limited and ideally capped by descending daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0560).

Daily Ichimoku cloud that twisted on 01 Mar, is widening and offering strong resistance at 1.0605 (cloud base).

Strong hopes for possible Fed's rate hike in March keep the greenback on front foot that would maintain strong pressure on the single currency that persists for one month.

Res: 1.0525, 1.0560, 1.0587, 1.0605

Sup: 1.0492, 1.0454, 1.0388, 1.0339