EURUSD – Scope For Break Below 1.0600 Pivot And Fresh Bearish Acceleration Near-term risk turned lower and pressures 55SMA support at 1.0600, following Friday's strong close in red after repeated upside rejection at 1.0675 zone, where daily Kijun-sen capped. Falling 10SMA (currently at 1.0633) is expected to cap consolidation above 1.0600 handle, before bears resume. Clearing supports at 1.0600/1.0580 (55SMA/Fibo 61.8% of 1.0520/1.0678 upleg) would open way towards next key support at 1.0520 (15 Feb spike low/daily Ichimoku cloud base). To neutralize bear pressure, the price needs to break and close above 1.0675/86 barriers (30 /20 SMA's). Res: 1.0633, 1.0647, 1.0675, 1.0686

Sup: 1.0600, 1.0580, 1.0560, 1.0520