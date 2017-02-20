ActionForex.com
EURUSD – Scope For Break Below 1.0600 Pivot And Fresh Bearish Acceleration Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 20 17 09:20 GMT

EURUSD – Scope For Break Below 1.0600 Pivot And Fresh Bearish Acceleration

Near-term risk turned lower and pressures 55SMA support at 1.0600, following Friday's strong close in red after repeated upside rejection at 1.0675 zone, where daily Kijun-sen capped. Falling 10SMA (currently at 1.0633) is expected to cap consolidation above 1.0600 handle, before bears resume. Clearing supports at 1.0600/1.0580 (55SMA/Fibo 61.8% of 1.0520/1.0678 upleg) would open way towards next key support at 1.0520 (15 Feb spike low/daily Ichimoku cloud base). To neutralize bear pressure, the price needs to break and close above 1.0675/86 barriers (30 /20 SMA's).

Res: 1.0633, 1.0647, 1.0675, 1.0686
Sup: 1.0600, 1.0580, 1.0560, 1.0520
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

