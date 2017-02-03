ActionForex.com
Feb 03 11:00 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD – Strong Upside Rejection Increases Risk Of Reversal, Daily Tenkan-Sen Marks The First Trigger At 1.0723 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 03 17 10:05 GMT

EURUSD – Strong Upside Rejection Increases Risk Of Reversal, Daily Tenkan-Sen Marks The First Trigger At 1.0723

The pair is struggling at key barriers, as yesterday's strong rejection at daily cloud top formed Shooting Star pattern and generated reversal signal.

Near-term studies are in mixed mode, while bullish structure on daily chart wouldn't be harmed significantly while lower pivots at 1.0738/23 (rising 10 SMA / daily Tenkan-sen) stay intact.

This may leave space for fresh upside attempts, however, plethora of strong barriers that lies ahead (falling 100SMA at 1.0787 and daily cloud top / upper 20d Bollinger band at 1.0824) may limit rallies.

Also, markets are awaiting today's release of US jobs data for stronger trading signals.

Expect increased downside pressure on firm break below 1.0738/23 pivots that would trigger fresh bearish acceleration.

Conversely, sustained break above daily cloud is needed to signal bullish continuation.

Res: 1.0770, 1.0787, 1.0810, 1.0824
Sup: 1.0738, 1.0723, 1.0683, 1.0641
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.