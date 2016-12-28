<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD - Focus is Turning Lower after Repeated Rejection Under Strong Resistances at 1.0500 Zone

The Euro is showing initial signs of stall and reversal after repeated rejections under strong 1.0500 resistance zone.

Double Dojis that were formed in past two days signaled strong indecision of recovery leg from 1.0351 (20 Dec low).

Broken daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0424), is holding today's bearish acceleration for now and is marking the first downside trigger.

Break below Tenkan-sen needs to extend below 1.0400 zone (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0351/1.0498 recovery leg) to confirm reversal and look for return to 1.0351 low.

Near-term studies are negative, while daily technicals are returning into full bearish mode and support further downside.

However, consolidation above Tenkan-sen support could be anticipated on oversold hourly studies, with corrective upticks to ideally hold below 1.0460 zone, before fresh attempts lower.

Alternative scenario requires firm break above 1.0500 resistance zone, which may stretch towards next key resistance, daily Kijun-sen line (currently at 1.0611).

Res: 1.0445; 1.0460; 1.0479; 1.0498

Sup: 1.0424; 1.0400; 1.0385; 1.0351