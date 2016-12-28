ActionForex.com
EURUSD - Focus is Turning Lower after Repeated Rejection Under Strong Resistances at 1.0500 Zone Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 28 16 13:14 GMT

EURUSD

The Euro is showing initial signs of stall and reversal after repeated rejections under strong 1.0500 resistance zone.

Double Dojis that were formed in past two days signaled strong indecision of recovery leg from 1.0351 (20 Dec low).

Broken daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.0424), is holding today's bearish acceleration for now and is marking the first downside trigger.

Break below Tenkan-sen needs to extend below 1.0400 zone (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0351/1.0498 recovery leg) to confirm reversal and look for return to 1.0351 low.

Near-term studies are negative, while daily technicals are returning into full bearish mode and support further downside.

However, consolidation above Tenkan-sen support could be anticipated on oversold hourly studies, with corrective upticks to ideally hold below 1.0460 zone, before fresh attempts lower.

Alternative scenario requires firm break above 1.0500 resistance zone, which may stretch towards next key resistance, daily Kijun-sen line (currently at 1.0611).

Res: 1.0445; 1.0460; 1.0479; 1.0498
Sup: 1.0424; 1.0400; 1.0385; 1.0351
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

