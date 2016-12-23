<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EURUSD - Loses Upside Momentum, Risk Points Lower EURUSD - The pair lost its intra day gains to close marginally higher on Thursday. This development has opened the door for a possible move lower in anticipation of trend resumption. On the down, support lies at the 1.0400 level where a violation will aim at the 1.0350 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0300 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance comes in at 1.0500 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.0550 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0600 level where a break will expose the 1.0670 level. All in all, EURUSD faces further Downside pressure after rejecting higher prices on Thursday.