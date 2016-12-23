|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FXTechstrategy |
Dec 23 16 03:33 GMT
|
EURUSD - Loses Upside Momentum, Risk Points Lower
EURUSD - The pair lost its intra day gains to close marginally higher on Thursday. This development has opened the door for a possible move lower in anticipation of trend resumption. On the down, support lies at the 1.0400 level where a violation will aim at the 1.0350 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0300 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance comes in at 1.0500 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.0550 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0600 level where a break will expose the 1.0670 level. All in all, EURUSD faces further Downside pressure after rejecting higher prices on Thursday.
About the Author
Mohammed Isah
Market Analyst
www.fxtechstrategy.com
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report