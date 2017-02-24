<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD - Pivots At 1.0590 Zone Under Pressure For Possible Extended Correction, Overall Bears Still In Play

Bounce from 1.04962 (22 Feb fresh six-weeks low) extends into third day and cracks pivotal barriers at 1.0590 zone (converged 10/55SMA's that are forming bear-cross), where corrective upleg should be ideally capped.

We still favor fresh downside action after completion of corrective phase from 1.0496, as daily cloud twist on 28 Feb supports scenario.

Daily close below cloud base (currently at 1.0557) is needed to signal an end of correction and turn near-term focus lower. However, extended correction cannot be ruled out as no reversal signal has been generated on near-term studies so far.

Firm break above 1.0600 would signal extension of the upleg from 1.0496 and expose plethora of strong barriers and upper breakpoints between 1.0660 and 75 (daily Kijun-sen/20/30SMA's bear-cross/lower tops of 16/17 Feb).

Res: 1.0600, 1.0620, 1.0660, 1.0675

Sup: 1.0568, 1.0536, 1.0525, 1.0492