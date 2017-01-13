<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EURUSD - Rallies, Sees Further Bullishness EURUSD - With the pair taking back its intra day losses to close higher on Wednesday and following through on a rally during Thursday trading session, more strength is envisaged. On the down, support lies at the 1.0650 level where a violation will aim at the 1.0600 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0550 level. Conversely, on the upside, resistance comes in at 1.0700 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.0750 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0800 level where a break will expose the 1.0850 level. All in all, EURUSD faces further upside pressure on price rally.