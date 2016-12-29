<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD - Strong Bounce Shifts N/T Focus Higher Again

The Euro returned to positive near-term mode and retraced the largest part of Wednesday's over 100-pips fall that found support at 1.0370 (the lowest in over one week).

Long tail of yesterday's daily candle (on downside rejection at 1.0370 and close above 1.0400 handle) suggests that return to key support at 1.0351 (20 Dec low) would be a tough work.

Strong recovery rally turned near-term focus higher again and is looking for renewed attack at pivotal 1.0500 resistance zone.

However, there is a question mark above Euro's capability to firmly break above 1.0500 zone barriers and signal further recovery, as overall structure is negative, with mixed picture on near-term studies.

If 1.0500 gives way, next target lies at 1.0550 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0872/1.0351 downleg), above which, next breakpoint at 1.0611 (daily Kijun-sen) would come in focus.

Repeated failure at 1.0500 would signal prolonged sideways trading.

The price is back above daily Tenkan-sen line which offers solid support at 1.0424.

Res: 1.0463; 1.0479; 1.0498; 1.0550

Sup: 1.0441; 1.0424; 1.0400; 1.0370