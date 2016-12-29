ActionForex.com
Dec 29 11:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD - Strong Bounce Shifts N/T Focus Higher Again Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 29 16 09:48 GMT

EURUSD - Strong Bounce Shifts N/T Focus Higher Again

The Euro returned to positive near-term mode and retraced the largest part of Wednesday's over 100-pips fall that found support at 1.0370 (the lowest in over one week).

Long tail of yesterday's daily candle (on downside rejection at 1.0370 and close above 1.0400 handle) suggests that return to key support at 1.0351 (20 Dec low) would be a tough work.

Strong recovery rally turned near-term focus higher again and is looking for renewed attack at pivotal 1.0500 resistance zone.

However, there is a question mark above Euro's capability to firmly break above 1.0500 zone barriers and signal further recovery, as overall structure is negative, with mixed picture on near-term studies.

If 1.0500 gives way, next target lies at 1.0550 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0872/1.0351 downleg), above which, next breakpoint at 1.0611 (daily Kijun-sen) would come in focus.

Repeated failure at 1.0500 would signal prolonged sideways trading.

The price is back above daily Tenkan-sen line which offers solid support at 1.0424.

Res: 1.0463; 1.0479; 1.0498; 1.0550
Sup: 1.0441; 1.0424; 1.0400; 1.0370
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.