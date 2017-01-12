ActionForex.com
Jan 12

EURUSD Bounces Above Daily Kijun-Sen After Trump Disappointed Dollar Bulls Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 12 17 09:34 GMT

EURUSD Bounces Above Daily Kijun-Sen After Trump Disappointed Dollar Bulls

The Euro bounced back from yesterday's new low at 1.0452, after Trump's news conference lacked more details about policies of new administration that disappointed dollar bulls.

Long-tailed yesterday's daily candle underpinned fresh action higher today that probes again above daily Kijun-sen pivot at 1.0605.

We need to see daily close above the latter to signal bullish continuation. Lift above 1.0650/68 (30 Dec spike high / strong upside rejection and Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0393) is needed to confirm scenario and expose 1.0700 (round-figure) and 1.0746 (Fibo 76.4%).

Caution on repeated failure at Kijun-sen that would signal repeated upside rejection and extended sideways mode.

Cracked daily Kijun-sen now acts as initial support at 1.0605, ahead of 1.0565 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0452/1.0641 bounce), loss of which would turn near-term focus lower and expose supports at 1.0524 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.0490 lower pivot (daily Tenkan-sen).

Res: 1.0650, 1.0668, 1.0700, 1.0746
Sup: 1.0605, 1.0565, 1.0524, 1.0490
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.



