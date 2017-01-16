<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EURUSD Comes Under Pressure On Weaker Pound, Risks Deeper Pullback The Euro is holding around 1.0600 handle after weak start of the week. The single currency was dragged by weaker Sterling and repeated failure at 1.0668 Fibo barrier, but is so far holding above first pivot at 1.0597 (rising 5SMA). Falling 55SMA caps for now today's action at 1.0634. Weakening near-term studies keep the pair under pressure, with firm break below 1.0600, expected to trigger fresh acceleration towards 1.0557 (rising 10SMA). However, daily studies are bullish and see current movements as correction ahead of fresh attempts higher. Formation of daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen bull cross underpins, with extended dips expected to find ground above rising daily Tenkan-sen at 1.0536. Conversely, firm break below 1.0500 would confirm lower top and signal fresh downside. Res: 1.0634, 1.0668, 1.0683, 1.0705

Sup: 1.0597, 1.0577, 1.0536, 1.0500