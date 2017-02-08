EURUSD Intraday View

EURUSD is under-pressure today after breaking out of a triangle placed in fourth wave, so we see pair in fifth wave now that can see an extension towards 1.0600 from where market may turn up for a new three wave bounce. From a mid-term perspective it appears that EURUSD might have finally reached a top at 1.0828 and that new bearish cycle has began.

