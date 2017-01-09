|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Jan 09 17 10:11 GMT
|
EURUSD Is Consolidating After Friday's Fall, Daily Tenkan-Sen/Kijun-Sen Lines Are Triggers
The Euro was slightly higher in Asia on Monday, following Friday's slide after double upside rejection at daily Kijun-sen barrier. Weak near-term structure keeps the downside vulnerable, with risk of retest of lower pivot at 1.0495 (daily Tenkan-sen line), break of which is needed to confirm lower top at 1.0619 and open way for fresh weakness. However, extended sideways trading could be expected while the price is holding between daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen pivots. Conversely, sustained break above daily Kijun-sen line (1.0605) would trigger fresh bullish acceleration and open next targets at 1.0668 / 1.0700.
Res: 1.0573; 1.0605; 1.0619; 1.0668
Sup: 1.0515; 1.0495; 1.0472; 1.0446
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.