EURUSD Is Near Recovery Highs But Still Far From Tenkan-Sen Barrier At 1.0510

No significant changes from the previous day, as the pair is holding near correction highs at 1.0450 for the second day, unable break higher, in pre-holiday thinning trade.

Bullishly aligned near-term studies keep the price near session highs, but overall bearish structure weighs and sees limited corrective action ahead of fresh attempts lower.

Daily Tenkan-sen that now turned sideways, lays at 1.0510 and is seen as ideal cap for extended upticks.

Any sustained break above would signal extended correction that may stretch towards 1.0600 zone (daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 1.0450, 1.0478, 1.0510, 1.0552

Sup: 1.0400, 1.0387, 1.0351, 1.0300