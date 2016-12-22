ActionForex.com
EURUSD Is Near Recovery Highs But Still Far From Tenkan-Sen Barrier At 1.0510 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 22 16 09:17 GMT

No significant changes from the previous day, as the pair is holding near correction highs at 1.0450 for the second day, unable break higher, in pre-holiday thinning trade.

Bullishly aligned near-term studies keep the price near session highs, but overall bearish structure weighs and sees limited corrective action ahead of fresh attempts lower.

Daily Tenkan-sen that now turned sideways, lays at 1.0510 and is seen as ideal cap for extended upticks.

Any sustained break above would signal extended correction that may stretch towards 1.0600 zone (daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 1.0450, 1.0478, 1.0510, 1.0552
Sup: 1.0400, 1.0387, 1.0351, 1.0300
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

