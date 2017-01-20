EURUSD Looking For A Top And A Reversal Lower

On the 4h chart of EURUSD we are observing a three wave move developing in wave 4), with price now trading in sub-wave C. As we can see on the updated count, wave C could be an ending diagonal, a powerful reversal pattern that can cause a sharp reversal lower into wave 5). Decline below wave four swing support and then towards 1.0341 level would suggest that pair is underway to new lows with wave 5).

