EURUSD Looking For A Top And A Reversal Lower Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service | Jan 20 17 10:42 GMT

EURUSD Looking For A Top And A Reversal Lower

On the 4h chart of EURUSD we are observing a three wave move developing in wave 4), with price now trading in sub-wave C. As we can see on the updated count, wave C could be an ending diagonal, a powerful reversal pattern that can cause a sharp reversal lower into wave 5). Decline below wave four swing support and then towards 1.0341 level would suggest that pair is underway to new lows with wave 5).

EURUSD, 4H
 

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.

