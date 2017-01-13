<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD Remains Constructive Above 1.0600, US Data Eyed For Signals

The Euro is holding above 1.0600 handle in early Friday, following yesterday's spike to 1.0683 and first daily close above 1.0600 since 05 Jan.

Bullishly aligned technicals favor renewed attempts above cracked pivot at 1.0668 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0393), close above which is needed to confirm bullish continuation towards next targets at 1.0700/46.

Daily Kijun-sen turned south and bull-cross of Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines is forming that would further support scenario.

Initial support lies at 1.0600 zone, reinforced by rising 5SMA and break here would soften near-term tone.

Close below 1.0550 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0339/1.0683 upleg) would shift near-term focus to the downside.

US Retail Sales data, due later today, are eyed for additional signals.

Res: 1.0644, 1.0668, 1.0683, 1.0700

Sup: 1.0600, 1.0570, 1.0550, 1.0511