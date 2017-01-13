ActionForex.com
EURUSD Remains Constructive Above 1.0600, US Data Eyed For Signals Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 13 17 10:08 GMT

The Euro is holding above 1.0600 handle in early Friday, following yesterday's spike to 1.0683 and first daily close above 1.0600 since 05 Jan.

Bullishly aligned technicals favor renewed attempts above cracked pivot at 1.0668 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0872/1.0393), close above which is needed to confirm bullish continuation towards next targets at 1.0700/46.

Daily Kijun-sen turned south and bull-cross of Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines is forming that would further support scenario.

Initial support lies at 1.0600 zone, reinforced by rising 5SMA and break here would soften near-term tone.

Close below 1.0550 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0339/1.0683 upleg) would shift near-term focus to the downside.

US Retail Sales data, due later today, are eyed for additional signals.

Res: 1.0644, 1.0668, 1.0683, 1.0700
Sup: 1.0600, 1.0570, 1.0550, 1.0511
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

