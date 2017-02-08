ActionForex.com
Feb 08 11:07 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD Remains In Red, Extension Towards Daily Cloud Base Likely Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 08 17 10:16 GMT

EURUSD Remains In Red, Extension Towards Daily Cloud Base Likely

The Euro remains in red on Wednesday and pressures pivotal support at 1.0641 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0339/1.0827 upleg / 30SMA).

Yesterday's break and close below 20SMA generated bearish signal for further downside, with break below 1.0641 needed to confirm bearish extension of pullback from 1.0827 (02 Feb peak).

towards next strong supports at 1.0550 (daily cloud top) and 1.0525 (Fibo 61.8% retracement).

Broken 20SMA (1.0700) now acts as resistance together with daily Tenkan-sen (1.0723) which is expected to cap upticks.

No events in today's calendar during European session suggest that technicals and politics would be Euro's main driver.

Res: 1.0689, 1.0700, 1.0723, 1.0773
Sup: 1.0641, 1.0600, 1.0550, 1.0525
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.