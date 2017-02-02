ActionForex.com
Feb 02 09:27 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EURUSD Returns Near Key Barriers After Fed Disappointed, US NFP Data Eyed For Stronger Signals Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 02 17 09:10 GMT

EURUSD Returns Near Key Barriers After Fed Disappointed, US NFP Data Eyed For Stronger Signals

The Euro is heading towards key near-term barriers at 1.0800 zone after yesterday's pullback was contained at 1.0733 (near 38.2% of 1.0618/1.0810 upleg).

The pair received fresh boost from less hawkish than expected Fed yesterday and managed to recover most of 1.0806/1.0733 pullback. With bullish daily studies being unaffected from yesterday's dip, focus remains at the upside as fresh acceleration higher is probing again falling 100SMA (currently at 1.0791), which lies just ahead of pivotal barriers at 1.0806/10 double top (highs of past two days) and 1.0824 (daily cloud top).

Sustained break here is needed to trigger fresh acceleration higher that would look for psychological 1.1000 barrier, also 200SMA. Strong near-term bullish sentiment supports scenario for now, as trader eye tomorrow's US jobs data.

Thick hourly cloud underpins near-term action (cloud top is currently at 1.0768 and marks initial support), with lower pivot at 1.0715 (hourly cloud base/daily Tenkan-sen).

Res: 1.0810, 1.0824, 1.0872, 1.0931
Sup: 1.0768, 1.0733, 1.0715, 1.0683
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.