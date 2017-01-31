EURUSD Trading At The Beginning Of A Higher Degree Bearish Impulse

On the 4h EUR/USD chart we are tracking a corrective bounce from December lows, labeled as an expanded flat correction. It's a contra-trend movement in three waves which can be finished based on recent turn down from 1.0775 highs. In fact, we see an ending diagonal placed in wave C of 4) which is a reversal pattern so strong decline may follow, especially if we consider that rise from 1.0340 was slow, so now momentum may pick up and cause a strong fall into wave 5). If that's the case then current wave bounce can be subwave 2 with resistance seen at 1.0740.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.