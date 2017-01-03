EURUSD Trading Impulsively Lower

EUR/USD is in a strong bear trend for the last few months, a bearish structure that appears incomplete on a higher time frame where we are tracking fifth wave down. As such, we stay bearish on EURUSD, especially after recently unfolded three wave bounce to 1.0650 that we see it as wave 4) within dowtrend. As such, pair can go straight down from here beneath 10350 and possibly even to 1.0150 later this month.

